2022 Eastern Sprints Regatta Underway

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

Finals at the 2022 Eastern Sprints are set to begin this afternoon on Lake Quinsigamond.

Brown had the fastest time of the morning in the varsity eight heat clocking in at 5:47.099. Yale and Dartmouth also won their heats in the event with times of 5:50.251 and 5:49.924, respectively.

In the lightweight eight, Yale and Navy won their heats with times of 5:59.441 and 5:58.590.

Racing will resume at 1:24 p.m. east with the 6th varsity eight final.

Results from the event can be viewed here.