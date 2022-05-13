Rowers Flock to the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, May 13 and 14

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

Collegiate rowers from across the U.S. and Canada flock to Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River May 13 and 14 for the 83rd annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta.

The Dad Vail is the largest collegiate regatta in North America and has traditionally drawn thousands of rowers from over 1oo different colleges.

Through a new partnership with Five Tribes Cinema Productions, live streaming coverage runs from 7:00 am Friday, May 13, through the conclusion of the regatta on Saturday, May 14.