Finals at USRowing National Selection Regatta II Underway

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The final day of racing at USRowing’s second national selection regatta of the year is underway.

Today’s the big day where crews will secure their bids to World Rowing Cup II should they win in their respective boat class.

Four bids are up for grabs in the men’s and women’s doubles, and men’s and women’s pairs. Two bids have already been awarded in the lightweight men’s and women’s doubles.

A list of full results can be viewed here.

* Coverage brought to you by Gemini.