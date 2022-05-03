Wellesley, Williams Succeed at 2022 New England Rowing Championships

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The Wellesley College women and Williams College men won varsity eight grand finals at the 2022 New England Rowing Championship regatta, Saturday, April 30 on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass. A total of 31 colleges and universities entered 149 crews across 14 events.

The Williams varsity (coxswain Piper Higgins, stroke Tad Montesano, Agustus Nordmeyer, Trevor Eckler, Owen Maier, Nick Ambeliotis, Riley Will, Collin Dent, and bow Zola Baird) were joined by their second varsity eight (coxswain Katherine Friedman, stroke Ben Washburne, Ben Floyd, Max Chayet, Austin Connelly, Trent Boone, Bernal Cortes, Noah Phipps, and bow Theodore Tellides) in victory.

Bates College’s second varsity women’s eight (coxswain Isabella Sobolewski, stroke Genesis Bussey, Lydia Barker, Olivia Szachta, Alexa Bowerfind, Abby Somosky, Mary Trafton, Hope Stamp, and bow Darya Lee) won both their heat and grand final, coached by Peter Steenstra.

In the men’s third varsity eight, Worcester’s own College of the Holy Cross was the best of a nine-boat field, as coxswain Katherine Wagner, stroke Cole Rice, Christopher Cosenza, Mateo Campos, Matthew Robertson, William Mead, Christian Giacomini, Patrick McLaughlin, and bow Joseph Martin crossed the line almost seven seconds ahead of second-place Williams, as the Crusaders prevented a sweep by the Ephs and also won the men’s fourth varsity eight three-boat, final-only with the crew of coxswain Michael Ruffini, stroke Nicholas Stachurski, William Lewis, Alexander Abbruzzese, Marin Gabric, Henry Linton, Jack Daly, Charles Wood, and bow Gregory Nacheff.

The Bates women (coxswain Olivia Selinem, stroke Emily Everett, Josephine Stevens, Hannah Burdick, Eloise Botka, Miryam Keller, Madeline Hogan, Dominique Bunnell, and bow Beatrice Johnston) won their third varsity eight final, edging Smith College by just over a second.

Smith earned the win in the women’s fourth varsity eight four-boat final only, with the crew of coxswain Elizabeth von der Heydt, stroke Camille Crossett, Dianie Chen, Amelia Murphy, Elinor Sterner, Sadie Aurora, Sophie Fennell, Fiona Brummer, and cox Rosemary Beck beating second-place Williams to the finish, with Bates third.

The University of Rhode Island’s men’s varsity four (coxswain Kathryn McGee, stroke Levi Comire, Bradley Schmidt, Gunnar Rinkel, and bow Isaiah Kittel) beat Fairfield University in second, and Colby College in third. In the women’s varsity four, a University of New Hampshire scratch in the heats led to seven-boat final, won by the Bowdoin crew of coxswain Seneca Ellis, stroke Lucia O’Sullivan, Abigail Steinwachs, Elizabeth Thomas, and bow Kate Tapscott.

In the second varsity fours, Rhode Island men’s crew of coxswain Nolan Deschenes, stroke Joseph Connors, Darius Drakes, Luke Briglin, and bow Andrew Snow won their event and the Bowdoin crew of coxswain Brandon Schuster, stroke Summer Chamberlin, Kathryn John, Yasmeen Wirth, and bow Meg Janes won the women’s event.

The University of Rhode Island completed the sweep of men’s fours with their third varsity crew of coxswain Kristian Andersen, stroke William Bourke, Michael Martin, Atticus Makuch, and bow Ethan Angell.

Bowdoin was the big winner in women’s fours, completing their sweep with victory in the third varsity fours grand final with the crew of coxswain Emily Jones, stroke Annika Carey, Violet Rizzieri, Charlotte Billingsley, and bow Sara Schrag.