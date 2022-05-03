2022 USRowing National Selection Regatta II Underway

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The 2022 USRowing National Selection Regatta II is underway.

This morning’s racing includes time trials in the men’s and women’s double and the men’s and women’s pair.

The first day of racing also includes finals in the men’s and women’s lightweight doubles, which are uncontested.

The progression on the World Rowing circuit starts at a National Selection Regatta, where crews race to earn a bid to a World Cup event. If that crew then finishes in the top six at the World Cup event—or the top 50 percent finish if there are fewer than 12 entries—they earn a bid to the World Rowing Championships. This year’s World Rowing Championships will be September 18-25 in Racice, Czech Republic.

Results will be available on HereNow. For a complete list of entries, visit RegattaCentral.

* Trials Coverage is brought to you by Gemini.