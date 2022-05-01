Finals Set for 2022 Plains Regional Regatta

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

WICHITA, Kan. — The finals are set at the 2022 Plains Regional Regatta.

The event is hosted by Wichita State University. This morning’s rowing included 12 different races for lane placement and spots in the afternoon’s finals.

Eight teams are rowing in the event including Wichita State University, Colorado State University, Oklahoma State University, Kansas State Rowing Association, St. Louis University Crew, University of Kansas, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Washington University Crew.

Racing will pick up at 12:20 p.m. For a full list of results click here. To view the live stream click here.