2022 Plains Regional Regatta Wrapped Up

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

WICHITA, Kan. —Only two days after an EF3 tornado ripped through Andover, Kansas, a mere 15-miles from the Arkansas River rowing racecourse, the 2022 Plains Regional Regatta went on without a hitch.

The regatta featured racing in ten events, with eight crews from the Plains region competing.

One of the most dominant performances of the day came from Wichita State University’s Andre VanMeerhaeghe.

VanMeerhaeghe had a remarkable one-minute and 14-second lead over second place.

The Shockers also had an impressive finish in the women’s double, finishing nearly 30 seconds ahead of The University of Kansas.

In the men’s novice eight, it was Washington University in Saint Louis that took the top spot with a time of 5:50.748.

A list of full results can be viewed here. A recording of the event’s live stream can be viewed here.