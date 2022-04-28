OKC RIVERSPORT To Host Annual Spring Youth Rowing League Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

The annual Spring Youth Rowing League Championships will take place this weekend on the Oklahoma River.

The event is hosted by OKC RIVERSPORT and will feature eleven youth rowing teams from across the Oklahoma City metro. The event is the culmination of 12 weeks of training for athletes in the Youth Rowing League.

The league is open to all middle schools and high schools and is free to all Title I schools.

“It’s a really great sports experience,” said RIVERSPORT OKC’s Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Rowing on one of RIVERSPORT’s youth teams inspires our young athletes—and sometimes kids who don’t yet know they are athletes—to go for something more than they imagined possible.”

League Coordinator Gena Terrill says that the rowing opporunity can lead athletes to further academic opportunites as well.

“Rowing doesn’t end with high school,” said Terrill. “We have had athletes go on to row at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.”