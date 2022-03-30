Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Top Week Three Pocock CRCA Poll

PROVIDED BY USROWING

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The University of Texas, University of Central Oklahoma, and Wellesley College remained atop the women’s collegiate rankings in this year’s third regular season 2022 Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.



The Longhorns strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Division I poll, earning 23 of 25 first-place votes. Yale University moved up two spots into second position, while the University of California, Berkeley jumped up six spots to the No. 3 ranking. The University of Michigan ranked fourth, while Stanford University dropped from second to fifth position. The Cardinal received the other two first-place votes.



Central Oklahoma continued to lead the Division II rankings. The Bronchos received four of five first-place votes. Mercyhurst University ranked second, earning the other first-place vote. Barry University remained in third position, followed by Western Washington and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.



In the Division III poll, Wellesley College was the unanimous choice for No. 1 this week, earning all 10 first-place votes. Bates College ranked second, with WPI, Ithaca College, and Williams College rounding out the top five.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Texas (23) 497 1 2. Yale University 431 4 3. University of California, Berkeley 401 9 4. University of Michigan 378 3 5. Stanford University (2) 363 2 6. Princeton University 356 11 7. Brown University 337 8 8. University of Washington 323 5 9. Ohio State University 314 7 10. University of Southern California 259 15 11. University of Virginia 243 6 12. Duke University 239 12 13. Rutgers University 194 10 14. Syracuse University 175 13 15. Southern Methodist University 161 14 16. University of Pennsylvania 142 NR 17. University of Tennessee 104 20 18. University of Alabama 74 17 19. Oregon State University 66 19 20. Indiana University 64 18

Others Receiving Points: University of California, Los Angeles (47), U.S. Naval Academy (23), Columbia University (10), Washington State University (9), University of Wisconsin (8), Clemson University (5), University of Notre Dame (5), Gonzaga University (5), University of Minnesota (4), University of Central Florida (3), University of Tulsa (3), Northeastern University (2), Harvard University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), University of Oklahoma (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (4) 181 1 2. Mercyhurst University (1) 139 2 3. Barry University 130 3 4. Western Washington University 117 5 5. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 111 4 6. Seattle Pacific University 109 6 7. Cal Poly Humboldt 62 8 8. Florida Institute of Technology 38 7

Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (13).



Division III Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. Wellesley College (10) 150 1 2. Bates College 136 2 3. WPI 131 3 4. Ithaca College 123 4 5. Williams College 103 5 6. Smith College 98 6 7. Hamilton College 79 7 8. Wesleyan University 77 8 9. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 49 9 10. Trinity College 47 10 11t. Clark University 46 11t 11t. Rochester Institute of Technology 46 11t 13. Pacific Lutheran University 44 13 14. University of Rochester 27 14 15. Washington College 21 15

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (10), Mount Holyoke College (7), Colby College (6).