 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Top Week Three Pocock CRCA Poll

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The University of Texas, University of Central Oklahoma, and Wellesley College remained atop the women’s collegiate rankings in this year’s third regular season 2022 Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.

The Longhorns strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Division I poll, earning 23 of 25 first-place votes. Yale University moved up two spots into second position, while the University of California, Berkeley jumped up six spots to the No. 3 ranking. The University of Michigan ranked fourth, while Stanford University dropped from second to fifth position. The Cardinal received the other two first-place votes.

Central Oklahoma continued to lead the Division II rankings. The Bronchos received four of five first-place votes. Mercyhurst University ranked second, earning the other first-place vote. Barry University remained in third position, followed by Western Washington and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

In the Division III poll, Wellesley College was the unanimous choice for No. 1 this week, earning all 10 first-place votes. Bates College ranked second, with WPI, Ithaca College, and Williams College rounding out the top five.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Texas (23)4971
2.Yale University4314
3.University of California, Berkeley4019
4.University of Michigan3783
5.Stanford University (2)3632
6.Princeton University35611
7.Brown University3378
8.University of Washington3235
9.Ohio State University3147
10.University of Southern California25915
11.University of Virginia2436
12.Duke University23912
13.Rutgers University19410
14.Syracuse University17513
15.Southern Methodist University16114
16.University of Pennsylvania142NR
17.University of Tennessee10420
18.University of Alabama7417
19.Oregon State University6619
20.Indiana University6418

Others Receiving Points: University of California, Los Angeles (47), U.S. Naval Academy (23), Columbia University (10), Washington State University (9), University of Wisconsin (8), Clemson University (5), University of Notre Dame (5), Gonzaga University (5), University of Minnesota (4), University of Central Florida (3), University of Tulsa (3), Northeastern University (2), Harvard University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), University of Oklahoma (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (4)1811
2.Mercyhurst University (1)1392
3.Barry University1303
4.Western Washington University1175
5.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1114
6.Seattle Pacific University1096
7.Cal Poly Humboldt628
8.Florida Institute of Technology387

Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (13).

Division III Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.Wellesley College (10)1501
2.Bates College1362
3.WPI1313
4.Ithaca College1234
5.Williams College1035
6.Smith College986
7.Hamilton College797
8.Wesleyan University778
9.U.S. Coast Guard Academy499
10.Trinity College4710
11t.Clark University4611t
11t.Rochester Institute of Technology4611t
13.Pacific Lutheran University4413
14.University of Rochester2714
15.Washington College2115

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (10), Mount Holyoke College (7), Colby College (6).

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2021 The Independent Rowing News, Inc.