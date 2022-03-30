Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Top Week Three Pocock CRCA Poll

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
The University of Texas, University of Central Oklahoma, and Wellesley College remained atop the women’s collegiate rankings in this year’s third regular season 2022 Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.
The Longhorns strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Division I poll, earning 23 of 25 first-place votes. Yale University moved up two spots into second position, while the University of California, Berkeley jumped up six spots to the No. 3 ranking. The University of Michigan ranked fourth, while Stanford University dropped from second to fifth position. The Cardinal received the other two first-place votes.
Central Oklahoma continued to lead the Division II rankings. The Bronchos received four of five first-place votes. Mercyhurst University ranked second, earning the other first-place vote. Barry University remained in third position, followed by Western Washington and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
In the Division III poll, Wellesley College was the unanimous choice for No. 1 this week, earning all 10 first-place votes. Bates College ranked second, with WPI, Ithaca College, and Williams College rounding out the top five.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Texas (23)
|497
|1
|2.
|Yale University
|431
|4
|3.
|University of California, Berkeley
|401
|9
|4.
|University of Michigan
|378
|3
|5.
|Stanford University (2)
|363
|2
|6.
|Princeton University
|356
|11
|7.
|Brown University
|337
|8
|8.
|University of Washington
|323
|5
|9.
|Ohio State University
|314
|7
|10.
|University of Southern California
|259
|15
|11.
|University of Virginia
|243
|6
|12.
|Duke University
|239
|12
|13.
|Rutgers University
|194
|10
|14.
|Syracuse University
|175
|13
|15.
|Southern Methodist University
|161
|14
|16.
|University of Pennsylvania
|142
|NR
|17.
|University of Tennessee
|104
|20
|18.
|University of Alabama
|74
|17
|19.
|Oregon State University
|66
|19
|20.
|Indiana University
|64
|18
Others Receiving Points: University of California, Los Angeles (47), U.S. Naval Academy (23), Columbia University (10), Washington State University (9), University of Wisconsin (8), Clemson University (5), University of Notre Dame (5), Gonzaga University (5), University of Minnesota (4), University of Central Florida (3), University of Tulsa (3), Northeastern University (2), Harvard University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), University of Oklahoma (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (4)
|181
|1
|2.
|Mercyhurst University (1)
|139
|2
|3.
|Barry University
|130
|3
|4.
|Western Washington University
|117
|5
|5.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|111
|4
|6.
|Seattle Pacific University
|109
|6
|7.
|Cal Poly Humboldt
|62
|8
|8.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|38
|7
Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (13).
Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|Wellesley College (10)
|150
|1
|2.
|Bates College
|136
|2
|3.
|WPI
|131
|3
|4.
|Ithaca College
|123
|4
|5.
|Williams College
|103
|5
|6.
|Smith College
|98
|6
|7.
|Hamilton College
|79
|7
|8.
|Wesleyan University
|77
|8
|9.
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|49
|9
|10.
|Trinity College
|47
|10
|11t.
|Clark University
|46
|11t
|11t.
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|46
|11t
|13.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|44
|13
|14.
|University of Rochester
|27
|14
|15.
|Washington College
|21
|15
Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (10), Mount Holyoke College (7), Colby College (6).
