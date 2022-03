Semifinals, Finals C, D, E, and F Underway at 2022 USRowing NSR I & Senior/Para Speed Order

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The second to last day of rowing at the 2022 USRowing NSR I & Senior/Para Speed Order is underway after a weather delay caused a late start to racing.

Today’s events include the A/B semifinals in the men’s, women’s, and lightweight singles. The C, D, E, and F finals in the men’s and women’s singles will also be raced.

Results can be viewed here.

