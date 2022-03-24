A and B Finals Set for Final Day of NSR I and Senior/Para Speed Order Competition

BY LUKE REYNOLDS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

A stormy morning delayed racing for the second-to-last day of competition at the 2022 USRowing NSR I and Senior/Para Speed Order regatta.

Today’s events started with the men’s and women’s A/B semifinals followed by the lightweight A/B semifinals and ended with finals C, D, E, and F.

In the women’s single semifinals, Kara Kohler took the top spot in the second semifinal and finished the day with the fastest time. She will be joined by Grace Joyce, Maggie Fellows, Sophia Vitas, Kristina Wagner, and Emily Delleman in tomorrow’s A final.

Kara Kohler during Thursday’s women’s single semifinal.

On the men’s side, California Rowing Club’s Ben Davison posted the fastest time and also won the second men’s single semifinal. He will be joined by Dominque Williams, Sorin Koszyk, Jacob Plihal, Jonathan Kirkegaard, and Michael Knippen in tomorrow’s A final.

Ben Davison, California Rowing Club, in today’s men’s single semifinal.

For the lightweights, today’s fastest female lightweight single sculler, Molly Reckford, will be joined by Solveig Imsdahl, Audrianna Boersen, Sophia Luwis, Elizabeth Martin, and Brooke Ruszkiewicz in the A final.

In the men’s lightweight A final, Jasper Liu will be joined by teammate and doubles partner Zach Heese, Ian Richardson, James McCullogh, Sam Melvin, and Alex Twist.

“Got the job done but always room to improve,” Liu said on Instagram. “Finals tomorrow.”

Today’s racing also included the men’s single C, D, and E finals as well the women’s C, D, E, and F finals.

A list of full results can be found here. Racing begins Friday at 8:30 a.m.

* Rowing News Trials coverage brought to you by Gemini.