Despite Delays, Rowers Remain Resilient

STORY AND PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

Control the controllables is a phrase most rowers know by heart.

Today, on day one of the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational, that phrase was a pertinent one as rowers were unable to row on the lake due to unsafe and unusually windy conditions.

“I’m proud of the professionalism of all the coaches under obviously not good conditions. Everyone kept a good attitude and was able to get in some erg work to keep the athletes fresh,” regatta director Jim Andersen said. “We look forward to a really busy and full day of racing tomorrow.”

Despite the racing delay, the mood around the venue remained one of excitement, resiliency, and understanding as coaches worked to keep athletes engaged and ready to race in the event conditions improved. Since they did not, racing was moved to Sunday.

With forecasted winds between six and eight miles per hour on Sunday, it is expected racing will go on as scheduled. They are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m.