World Rowing Readies the Virtual Erg Arena, WRVIC Set to Take Place Friday/Saturday

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2022 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships will take place virtually for the second year in a row Friday and Saturday.

The event, which took place virtually for the first time last year, will have athletes representing 66 different countries competing on the virtual stage.

Athletes well-known for their exceptional erg performances such as the 2021 open men’s World Champion, Ward Lemmelijn, 2019 and 2020 World Rowing Indoor Champion Olena Buryak, 2021 World Champion Kirsten Kline, and many others will race against CrossFitters, former NFL players, discus throwers, as well as the existing on-water and indoor rowing community, according to World Rowing.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.