First Preseason Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing Out with Few Surprises

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The first NCAA preseason rowing poll is out.

Defending national champions Texas topped the Division I poll followed by Stanford and the University of Washington.

In the Division II poll, the University of Central Oklahoma led the pack followed by Mercyhurst and the Florida Insititute of Technology.

For Division III it was Wellesley, Bates, and WPI, respectively, that led the poll.

Division I Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes 1. University of Texas (19) 474 2. Stanford University (6) 470 3. University of Washington 465 4. University of Michigan 385 5. University of Virginia 371 6. Ohio State University 368 7. Brown University 313 8. Rutgers University 300 9. University of California, Berkeley 291 10. Princeton University 258 11. Syracuse University 222 12. Yale University 207 13. Southern Methodist University 192 14. Duke University 174 15. University of Alabama 162 16.

University of Wisconsin 147 17. Washington State University 138 18. University of Tennessee 57 19. Oregon State University 53 20. Indiana University 47

Others Receiving Points: University of Pennsylvania (38), United States Naval Academy (35), University of Southern California (32), Harvard University (13), Gonzaga University (10), Northeastern University (9), University of California, Los Angeles (8), University of Central Florida (5), University of Minnesota (3), Boston University (2), and Clemson University (1).



Division II Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes 1. University of Central Oklahoma (4) 197 2. Mercyhurst University (1) 163 3. Florida Institute of Technology 146 4. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 120 5. Seattle Pacific University 117 6. Western Washington University 60 7. Barry University 53 8t. Humboldt State University 21 8t. Jefferson College 21

Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (4).



Division III Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes 1. Wellesley College (7) 147 2. Bates College (3) 143 3. WPI 126 4. Ithaca College 117 5. Williams College 81 6. United States Coast Guard Academy 66 7. Smith College 60 8. Hamilton College 59 9. Clark University 56 10. Wesleyan University 50 11. Trinity College 47 12t. Pacific Lutheran University 27 12t. Mount Holyoke College 27 14. Washington College 19 15. Colby College 17

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (13), Marietta College (9), and Franklin & Marshall College (1).