First Preseason Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing Out with Few Surprises

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
The first NCAA preseason rowing poll is out.
Defending national champions Texas topped the Division I poll followed by Stanford and the University of Washington.
In the Division II poll, the University of Central Oklahoma led the pack followed by Mercyhurst and the Florida Insititute of Technology.
For Division III it was Wellesley, Bates, and WPI, respectively, that led the poll.
Division I Rankings
|Team
|Rank
|Total Votes
|1.
|University of Texas (19)
|474
|2.
|Stanford University (6)
|470
|3.
|University of Washington
|465
|4.
|University of Michigan
|385
|5.
|University of Virginia
|371
|6.
|Ohio State University
|368
|7.
|Brown University
|313
|8.
|Rutgers University
|300
|9.
|University of California, Berkeley
|291
|10.
|Princeton University
|258
|11.
|Syracuse University
|222
|12.
|Yale University
|207
|13.
|Southern Methodist University
|192
|14.
|Duke University
|174
|15.
|University of Alabama
|162
|16.
University of Wisconsin
|147
|17.
|Washington State University
|138
|18.
|University of Tennessee
|57
|19.
|Oregon State University
|53
|20.
|Indiana University
|47
Others Receiving Points: University of Pennsylvania (38), United States Naval Academy (35), University of Southern California (32), Harvard University (13), Gonzaga University (10), Northeastern University (9), University of California, Los Angeles (8), University of Central Florida (5), University of Minnesota (3), Boston University (2), and Clemson University (1).
Division II Rankings
|Team
|Rank
|Total Votes
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (4)
|197
|2.
|Mercyhurst University (1)
|163
|3.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|146
|4.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|120
|5.
|Seattle Pacific University
|117
|6.
|Western Washington University
|60
|7.
|Barry University
|53
|8t.
|Humboldt State University
|21
|8t.
|Jefferson College
|21
Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (4).
Division III Rankings
|Team
|Rank
|Total Votes
|1.
|Wellesley College (7)
|147
|2.
|Bates College (3)
|143
|3.
|WPI
|126
|4.
|Ithaca College
|117
|5.
|Williams College
|81
|6.
|United States Coast Guard Academy
|66
|7.
|Smith College
|60
|8.
|Hamilton College
|59
|9.
|Clark University
|56
|10.
|Wesleyan University
|50
|11.
|Trinity College
|47
|12t.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|27
|12t.
|Mount Holyoke College
|27
|14.
|Washington College
|19
|15.
|Colby College
|17
Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (13), Marietta College (9), and Franklin & Marshall College (1).
Comments are closed.