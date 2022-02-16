 Press "Enter" to skip to content

First Preseason Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing Out with Few Surprises

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The first NCAA preseason rowing poll is out.

Defending national champions Texas topped the Division I poll followed by Stanford and the University of Washington.

In the Division II poll, the University of Central Oklahoma led the pack followed by Mercyhurst and the Florida Insititute of Technology.

For Division III it was Wellesley, Bates, and WPI, respectively, that led the poll.

Division I Rankings

TeamRankTotal Votes
1.University of Texas (19)474
2.Stanford University (6)470
3.University of Washington465
4.University of Michigan385
5.University of Virginia371
6.Ohio State University368
7.Brown University313
8.Rutgers University300
9.University of California, Berkeley291
10.Princeton University258
11.Syracuse University222
12.Yale University207
13.Southern Methodist University192
14.Duke University174
15.University of Alabama162
16.
University of Wisconsin		147
17.Washington State University138
18.University of Tennessee57
19.Oregon State University53
20.Indiana University47

Others Receiving Points: University of Pennsylvania (38), United States Naval Academy (35), University of Southern California (32), Harvard University (13), Gonzaga University (10), Northeastern University (9), University of California, Los Angeles (8), University of Central Florida (5), University of Minnesota (3), Boston University (2), and Clemson University (1).

Division II Rankings

TeamRankTotal Votes
1.University of Central Oklahoma (4)197
2.Mercyhurst University (1)163
3.Florida Institute of Technology146
4.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University120
5.Seattle Pacific University117
6.Western Washington University60
7.Barry University53
8t.Humboldt State University21
8t.Jefferson College21

Others Receiving Points: Rollins College (4).

Division III Rankings

TeamRankTotal Votes
1.Wellesley College (7)147
2.Bates College (3)143
3.WPI126
4.Ithaca College117
5.Williams College81
6.United States Coast Guard Academy66
7.Smith College60
8.Hamilton College59
9.Clark University56
10.Wesleyan University50
11.Trinity College47
12t.Pacific Lutheran University27
12t.Mount Holyoke College27
14.Washington College19
15.Colby College17

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (13), Marietta College (9), and Franklin & Marshall College (1).

Published in News

