Terhaar Announces Split with USRowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

After 21 years—including a streak of 11 consecutive world and Olympic titles in the women’s eight from 2006-2016—Tom Terhaar will step down from his post as U.S. women’s national team head coach.

“While I did not have much time with Tom since beginning in my role last year, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet him and know that he will be missed,” said USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus. “We certainly wish him all the best in his new role at Columbia and hope our paths cross on the Harlem River.”

Terhaar will be taking over as the director of rowing at Columbia University following his departure from USRowing.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new challenge with the student-athletes, coaches, administration, and the alumni of Columbia University. I look forward to continuing the proud tradition of Columbia’s achievements while helping to build new successes in the future,” Terhaar said.

