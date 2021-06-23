USRowing Announces Roster for 2021 Under 23 Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing announced the lineups of the camp-selected boats that will race in Racice, Czech Republic July 7-11 at the 2021 World Rowing Under 23 Championships today.

The boats selected include the men’s quad, women’s quad, women’s straight four, men’s four, women’s four, men’s eight, and women’s eight.

The announcement solidifies the full contingent that will be representing the United States. Last week 15 other boats were selected during Under 23 Trials.

Here are the lineups according to USRowing:

2021 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Camp-Selected Boats

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Owen Maier (s) (Newtown Square, Pa/Williams College)

Keelan Good (3) (Alameda, Calif./Princeton University)

Pablo Matan (2) (San Jose, Calif./University of Washington)

Nate Phelps (b) (Ridgefield, Conn./Princeton University)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Clare Naughton (s) (Burlington, Mass./Yale University)

Susan Cook (3) (Portland, Ore./Boston University)

Margaret Hedeman (2) (Concord, Mass./Yale University)

Sammie Henriksen (b) (Chicago, Ill./University of California)

Women’s Four

Fran Raggi (s) (Maitland, Fla./University of Texas)

Alexandria Vallencey-Martinson (3) (Corvallis, Ore./United States Naval Academy)

Teal Cohen (2) (Dallas, Texas/University of Washington)

Kelsey McGinley (b) (Westport, Conn./Stanford University)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

Jimmy Catalano (c) (Greenwich, Conn./University of Wisconsin)

Erik Spinka (s) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)

Christian Tabash (3) (Alexandria, Va./Harvard University)

Will Geib (Portland, Ore./United States Naval Academy)

Liam Galloway (b) (Ridgefield, Conn./Yale University)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Hannah Broadland (c) (Sacramento, Calif./San Diego State University)

Elena Collier-Hezel (s) (Buffalo, N.Y./University of Michigan)

Holly Drapp (3) (Tampa, Fla./University of Washington)

Anna Scott (2) (Denver, Colo./Yale University)

Sarah Brunsberg (b) (London, England/University of Pennsylvania)

Men’s Eight

Sydney Edwards (c) (Sarastoa, Fla./Princeton University)

Gus Rodriguez (s) (Rye, N.Y./Brown University)

Rhett Burns (7) (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Northeastern University)

Griffin Dunne (6) (Northfield, Ill./United States Naval Academy)

Peter Chatain (5) (Winnetka, Ill./Stanford University)

Kenny Coplan (4) (Montclair, N.J./Harvard University)

Jacob Hudgins (3) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)

Nick Rusher (2) (West Bend, Wis./Yale University)

William Bender (b) (Norwich, Vt./Dartmouth College)

Women’s Eight

Izzy Aronin (c) (Larchmont, N.Y./Brown University)

Fran Raggi (s) (Maitland, Fla./University of Texas)

Alexandria Vallencey-Martinson (7) (Corvallis, Ore./United States Naval Academy)

Teal Cohen (6) (Dallas, Texas/University of Washington)

Kelsey McGinley (5) (Westport, Conn./Stanford University)

Sierra Bishop (4) (Wilsonville, Ore./Oregon State University)

Anna Jensen (3) (Midland, Mich./University of Texas)

Sophia Hahn (2) (Braselton, Ga./Yale University)

McKenna Bryant (b) (Kent, Wash./University of Washington