2021 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Canceled

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ADAM REIST

The Royal Canadian Henley Joint Commission along with its partners, Rowing Canada, and the Canadian Henley Rowing Corporation announced the cancellation of the 2021 Royal Canadian Henley today.

The event, originally scheduled to take place this summer, was canceled due to the pandemic and event organizers being unable to ensure all participants would be able to enter Canada.

“The Henley Commission was quite hopeful that we would be able to host the 2021 Henley and that the pandemic would be behind us,” Henley Commissioner Bill Schenck said. “This is clearly not the case and as a result of this the Henley Commission was left without a choice but to cancel this year’s event.”

Next year’s event will take place in St. Catherines, Ontario July 31 – August 7, 2022. A full release from the event’s planners can be viewed here.