Stanford Men’s Rowing, Women’s Lightweight Rowing Reinstated

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The Stanford Athletic Department announced that the 11 varsity sports programs — including men’s rowing and women’s lightweight rowing — it planned to cut will be reinstated.

The announcement comes nearly 10 months of hard-fought battles, including two lawsuits, orchestrated by student-athletes and other stakeholders.

“We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.