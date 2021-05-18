NCAA Championships DI Programs Selected

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The NCAA announced the 22 programs selected to compete on the Division I level at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships today.

The event will take place May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

Here are the seedings for the event:

I Eights II Eights Fours 1 Texas 1 Washington 1 Stanford 2 Washington 2 Texas 2 Texas 3 Stanford 3 Virginia 3 Michigan 4 Virginia 4 Stanford 4 Virginia 5 Michigan 5 Michigan 5 Washington 6 Rutgers 6 Ohio State 6 Ohio State 7 Ohio State 7 Rutgers 7 Brown 8 California 8 Brown 8 Duke 9 Princeton 9 Southern Methodist 9 Rutgers 10 Southern Methodist 10 California 10 Princeton 11 Alabama 11 Syracuse 11 Syracuse 12 Duke 12 Duke 12 Washington State 13 Washington State 13 Tennessee 13 Alabama 14 Syracuse 14 Wisconsin 14 California 15 Wisconsin 15 Washington State 15 Tennessee 16 Tennessee 16 Princeton 16 Southern Methodist 17 Brown 17 Alabama 17 Wisconsin 18 Gonzaga 18 Navy 18 Gonzaga 19 Navy 19 Rhode Island 19 Rhode Island 20 Northeastern 20 Northeastern 20 Navy 21 Rhode Island 21 Gonzaga 21 Northeastern 22 Marist 22 Marist 22 Marist

The full announcement as well as heat sheets can be found here.