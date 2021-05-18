NCAA Championships DI Programs Selected

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS
The NCAA announced the 22 programs selected to compete on the Division I level at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships today.
The event will take place May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.
Here are the seedings for the event:
|I Eights
|II Eights
|Fours
|1
|Texas
|1
|Washington
|1
|Stanford
|2
|Washington
|2
|Texas
|2
|Texas
|3
|Stanford
|3
|Virginia
|3
|Michigan
|4
|Virginia
|4
|Stanford
|4
|Virginia
|5
|Michigan
|5
|Michigan
|5
|Washington
|6
|Rutgers
|6
|Ohio State
|6
|Ohio State
|7
|Ohio State
|7
|Rutgers
|7
|Brown
|8
|California
|8
|Brown
|8
|Duke
|9
|Princeton
|9
|Southern Methodist
|9
|Rutgers
|10
|Southern Methodist
|10
|California
|10
|Princeton
|11
|Alabama
|11
|Syracuse
|11
|Syracuse
|12
|Duke
|12
|Duke
|12
|Washington State
|13
|Washington State
|13
|Tennessee
|13
|Alabama
|14
|Syracuse
|14
|Wisconsin
|14
|California
|15
|Wisconsin
|15
|Washington State
|15
|Tennessee
|16
|Tennessee
|16
|Princeton
|16
|Southern Methodist
|17
|Brown
|17
|Alabama
|17
|Wisconsin
|18
|Gonzaga
|18
|Navy
|18
|Gonzaga
|19
|Navy
|19
|Rhode Island
|19
|Rhode Island
|20
|Northeastern
|20
|Northeastern
|20
|Navy
|21
|Rhode Island
|21
|Gonzaga
|21
|Northeastern
|22
|Marist
|22
|Marist
|22
|Marist
The full announcement as well as heat sheets can be found here.
