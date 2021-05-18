 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NCAA Championships DI Programs Selected

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The NCAA announced the 22 programs selected to compete on the Division I level at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships today.

The event will take place May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

Here are the seedings for the event:

I EightsII EightsFours
1Texas1Washington1Stanford
2Washington2Texas2Texas
3Stanford3Virginia3Michigan
4Virginia4Stanford4Virginia
5Michigan5Michigan5Washington
6Rutgers6Ohio State6Ohio State
7Ohio State7Rutgers7Brown
8California8Brown8Duke
9Princeton9Southern Methodist9Rutgers
10Southern Methodist10California10Princeton
11Alabama11Syracuse11Syracuse
12Duke12Duke12Washington State
13Washington State13Tennessee13Alabama
14Syracuse14Wisconsin14California
15Wisconsin15Washington State15Tennessee
16Tennessee16Princeton16Southern Methodist
17Brown17Alabama17Wisconsin
18Gonzaga18Navy18Gonzaga
19Navy19Rhode Island19Rhode Island
20Northeastern20Northeastern20Navy
21Rhode Island21Gonzaga21Northeastern
22Marist22Marist22Marist

The full announcement as well as heat sheets can be found here.

