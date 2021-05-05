Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Continue to Top Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.



The DI rankings tightened up at the top, however, with the Huskies retaining the No. 1 spot in the poll by one point, receiving 13 of the 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining 12, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Stanford University moving up to fourth. Rutgers University rounded out the top five.



In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, once again receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.



Bates College once again took the top spot in the DIII poll, receiving all 10, first-place votes. Hamilton College moved up to second position, followed by Ithaca College. Williams College made the jump from 10th to fourth in this week’s rankings, with Wesleyan University rounding out the top five.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Washington (13) 488 1 2. University of Texas (12) 487 2 3. University of Virginia 424 3 4. Stanford University 402 6 5. Rutgers University 394 4 6. University of Michigan 373 5 7. University of California, Berkeley 335 7 8. Ohio State University 333 8 9. Indiana University 239 10 10. Syracuse University 229 9 11. Southern Methodist University 223 11 12. University of Alabama 211 13 13. University of Tennessee 202 12 14. Princeton University 200 NR 15. University of Minnesota 115 14 16. Duke University 114 15 17. Brown University 113 17 18. Oregon State University 95 19 19. Washington State University 77 NR 20. University of Wisconsin 49 20

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (48), University of Southern California (31), University of Notre Dame (30), Clemson University (17), University of Iowa (13), U.S. Naval Academy (3), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Louisville (1), University of San Diego (1), University of Tulsa (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (5) 200 1 2. Seattle Pacific University 175 2 3. Florida Institute of Technology 133 3 4. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 125 4 5. Western Washington University 105 5 6. Mercyhurst University 75 6 7. Barry University 45 7 8. Jefferson University 42 8

Others Receiving Votes: None.



Division III Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. Bates College (10) 150 1 2. Hamilton College 135 5 3. Ithaca College 130 3 4. Williams College 123 10t 5. Wesleyan University 102 2 6. Colby College 90 14 7. Tufts University 88 4 8. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 62 7 9. Washington College 60 8 10. WPI 58 6 11. Rochester Institute of Technology 58 12 12. Pacific Lutheran University 55 9 13. Trinity College 37 10t 14t. Marietta College 17 15 14t. William Smith College 15 13 15. Stockton University 5 NR

Others Receiving Votes: None