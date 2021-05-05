Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Continue to Top Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS
The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.
The DI rankings tightened up at the top, however, with the Huskies retaining the No. 1 spot in the poll by one point, receiving 13 of the 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining 12, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Stanford University moving up to fourth. Rutgers University rounded out the top five.
In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, once again receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.
Bates College once again took the top spot in the DIII poll, receiving all 10, first-place votes. Hamilton College moved up to second position, followed by Ithaca College. Williams College made the jump from 10th to fourth in this week’s rankings, with Wesleyan University rounding out the top five.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Washington (13)
|488
|1
|2.
|University of Texas (12)
|487
|2
|3.
|University of Virginia
|424
|3
|4.
|Stanford University
|402
|6
|5.
|Rutgers University
|394
|4
|6.
|University of Michigan
|373
|5
|7.
|University of California, Berkeley
|335
|7
|8.
|Ohio State University
|333
|8
|9.
|Indiana University
|239
|10
|10.
|Syracuse University
|229
|9
|11.
|Southern Methodist University
|223
|11
|12.
|University of Alabama
|211
|13
|13.
|University of Tennessee
|202
|12
|14.
|Princeton University
|200
|NR
|15.
|University of Minnesota
|115
|14
|16.
|Duke University
|114
|15
|17.
|Brown University
|113
|17
|18.
|Oregon State University
|95
|19
|19.
|Washington State University
|77
|NR
|20.
|University of Wisconsin
|49
|20
Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (48), University of Southern California (31), University of Notre Dame (30), Clemson University (17), University of Iowa (13), U.S. Naval Academy (3), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Louisville (1), University of San Diego (1), University of Tulsa (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|200
|1
|2.
|Seattle Pacific University
|175
|2
|3.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|133
|3
|4.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|125
|4
|5.
|Western Washington University
|105
|5
|6.
|Mercyhurst University
|75
|6
|7.
|Barry University
|45
|7
|8.
|Jefferson University
|42
|8
Others Receiving Votes: None.
Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|Bates College (10)
|150
|1
|2.
|Hamilton College
|135
|5
|3.
|Ithaca College
|130
|3
|4.
|Williams College
|123
|10t
|5.
|Wesleyan University
|102
|2
|6.
|Colby College
|90
|14
|7.
|Tufts University
|88
|4
|8.
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|62
|7
|9.
|Washington College
|60
|8
|10.
|WPI
|58
|6
|11.
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|58
|12
|12.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|55
|9
|13.
|Trinity College
|37
|10t
|14t.
|Marietta College
|17
|15
|14t.
|William Smith College
|15
|13
|15.
|Stockton University
|5
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: None
Comments are closed.