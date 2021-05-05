 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Continue to Top Women’s Polls

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.

The DI rankings tightened up at the top, however, with the Huskies retaining the No. 1 spot in the poll by one point, receiving 13 of the 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining 12, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Stanford University moving up to fourth. Rutgers University rounded out the top five.

In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, once again receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.

Bates College once again took the top spot in the DIII poll, receiving all 10, first-place votes. Hamilton College moved up to second position, followed by Ithaca College. Williams College made the jump from 10th to fourth in this week’s rankings, with Wesleyan University rounding out the top five.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Washington (13)4881
2.University of Texas (12)4872
3.University of Virginia4243
4.Stanford University4026
5.Rutgers University3944
6.University of Michigan3735
7.University of California, Berkeley3357
8.Ohio State University3338
9.Indiana University23910
10.Syracuse University2299
11.Southern Methodist University22311
12.University of Alabama21113
13.University of Tennessee20212
14.Princeton University200NR
15.University of Minnesota11514
16.Duke University11415
17.Brown University11317
18.Oregon State University9519
19.Washington State University77NR
20.University of Wisconsin4920

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (48), University of Southern California (31), University of Notre Dame (30), Clemson University (17), University of Iowa (13), U.S. Naval Academy (3), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Louisville (1), University of San Diego (1), University of Tulsa (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (5)2001
2.Seattle Pacific University1752
3.Florida Institute of Technology1333
4.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1254
5.Western Washington University1055
6.Mercyhurst University756
7.Barry University457
8.Jefferson University428

Others Receiving Votes: None.

Division III Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.Bates College (10)1501
2.Hamilton College1355
3.Ithaca College1303
4.Williams College12310t
5.Wesleyan University1022
6.Colby College9014
7.Tufts University884
8.U.S. Coast Guard Academy627
9.Washington College608
10.WPI586
11.Rochester Institute of Technology5812
12.Pacific Lutheran University559
13.Trinity College3710t
14t.Marietta College1715
14t.William Smith College1513
15.Stockton University5NR

Others Receiving Votes: None

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2020 The Independent Rowing News, Inc