Inclement Weather Forces Changes at Olympic Trials II

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Inclement weather is expected to move into West Windsor, New Jersey, later this week with the potential to disrupt racing at Olympic Trials II. As such USRowing has adjusted the schedule to ensure racing can take place.

The following changes will take place according to USRowing:

“Heats will take place on Tuesday morning as scheduled, with the repechages of the women’s double sculls being moved up to Tuesday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. Semifinals in the women’s double sculls will be moved up and raced with the men’s quadruple sculls repechage as part of Wednesday morning’s schedule. Paralympic finals have been tentatively moved up to Wednesday morning as well, but will be confirmed shortly. Finals in the Olympic events will take place on Friday morning as scheduled.”

