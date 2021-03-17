Washington Continues to Top Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS
The University of Washington continues to top the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.
The Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes. University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia moved from seventh in the preseason rankings to the third spot in this week’s poll. Stanford University ranked fourth, followed by the University of California, Berkeley.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Washington (18)
|494
|1
|2.
|University of Texas (7)
|456
|2
|3.
|University of Virginia
|404
|7
|4.
|Stanford University
|388
|4
|5.
|University of California, Berkeley
|379
|5
|6.
|Ohio State University
|371
|6
|7.
|University of Michigan
|300
|3
|8.
|University of Tennessee
|287
|NR
|9.
|Indiana University
|251
|11
|10.
|Duke University
|247
|9
|11.
|University of Alabama
|245
|16
|12.
|Rutgers University
|236
|10
|13.
|University of Wisconsin
|195
|12
|14.
|Southern Methodist University
|187
|20
|15.
|University of Iowa
|121
|8
|16.
|University of Southern California
|117
|15
|17.
|Syracuse University
|105
|14
|18.
|U.S. Naval Academy
|94
|13
|19.
|University of Minnesota
|94
|NR
|20.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|91
|18
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon State University (58), Washington State University (34), University of Tulsa (22), University of Notre Dame (18), University of Oklahoma (11), University of Central Florida (10), Clemson University (9), University of San Diego (8), University of Louisville (6), Northeastern University (5), Gonzaga University (4), Drexel University (1), University of Delaware (1), University of North Carolina (1).
Comments are closed.