Washington Continues to Top Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington continues to top the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.



The Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes. University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia moved from seventh in the preseason rankings to the third spot in this week’s poll. Stanford University ranked fourth, followed by the University of California, Berkeley.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Washington (18) 494 1 2. University of Texas (7) 456 2 3. University of Virginia 404 7 4. Stanford University 388 4 5. University of California, Berkeley 379 5 6. Ohio State University 371 6 7. University of Michigan 300 3 8. University of Tennessee 287 NR 9. Indiana University 251 11 10. Duke University 247 9 11. University of Alabama 245 16 12. Rutgers University 236 10 13. University of Wisconsin 195 12 14. Southern Methodist University 187 20 15. University of Iowa 121 8 16. University of Southern California 117 15 17. Syracuse University 105 14 18. U.S. Naval Academy 94 13 19. University of Minnesota 94 NR 20. University of California, Los Angeles 91 18

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon State University (58), Washington State University (34), University of Tulsa (22), University of Notre Dame (18), University of Oklahoma (11), University of Central Florida (10), Clemson University (9), University of San Diego (8), University of Louisville (6), Northeastern University (5), Gonzaga University (4), Drexel University (1), University of Delaware (1), University of North Carolina (1).