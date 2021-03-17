 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Washington Continues to Top Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The University of Washington continues to top the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.

The Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes. University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia moved from seventh in the preseason rankings to the third spot in this week’s poll. Stanford University ranked fourth, followed by the University of California, Berkeley.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Washington (18)4941
2.University of Texas (7)4562
3.University of Virginia4047
4.Stanford University3884
5.University of California, Berkeley3795
6.Ohio State University3716
7.University of Michigan3003
8.University of Tennessee287NR
9.Indiana University25111
10.Duke University2479
11.University of Alabama24516
12.Rutgers University23610
13.University of Wisconsin19512
14.Southern Methodist University18720
15.University of Iowa1218
16.University of Southern California11715
17.Syracuse University10514
18.U.S. Naval Academy9413
19.University of Minnesota94NR
20.University of California, Los Angeles9118

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon State University (58), Washington State University (34), University of Tulsa (22), University of Notre Dame (18),  University of Oklahoma (11), University of Central Florida (10), Clemson University (9), University of San Diego (8), University of Louisville (6), Northeastern University (5), Gonzaga University (4), Drexel University (1), University of Delaware (1), University of North Carolina (1).

