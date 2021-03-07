Rowing Canada Holding Crews Back from World Cups

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Rowing Canada Aviron made the announcement Friday that it will not be sending its crews to the 2021 World Rowing Cups putting the path to traditional Olympic qualification in jeopardy.

Six Canadian crews are already qualified for the 2021 Games and will not be traveling to any international regattas, according to the statement.

The announcement cites the Covid-19 as the reason behind the decision.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, travel restrictions, and health considerations, all crews will continue training at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Victoria, BC in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games,” reads the release.

The national governing body is hopeful that there will be the opportunity to send its non-qualified crews to the Final Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regattas in May and June.

“RCA will seek strategies for sending non-qualified crews to the Final Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regattas in May/June 2021. This decision-making process will be led by RCA’s Chief Medical Officer and RCA’s High Performance Operations team with health and performance front of mind. RCA’s six qualified crews will not be travelling to international regattas this spring and will continue their Tokyo Games preparations within the NTC.”

Read the full release here.