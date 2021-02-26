Olympic Trials I Finals Set to Begin

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Friday is finals day at Olympic Trials I in Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton Fla. and when the day is complete, the first of the 2021 U.S. Olympic rowing team will be named.

Of the five finals that will take place, only the U.S. has a secured place in the women’s single. Kara Kohler, who took bronze in the 2019 World Rowing Championship and qualified the boat class for Tokyo, will be among the four women who will race to fill that slot.

Kohler, rowing as an entry from the U.S. women’s Princeton National Training Center, and is a 2012 London Olympic bronze medalist in the quad, will line up next to Cambridge Boat Club’s Gevvie Stone, a two time Olympian, and current silver medal holder in the event from her performance in Rio 2016.

This is a rematch of the 2019 World Championship trials where Kohler beat Stone on the same course. Also racing in the event are Boston Rowing Federation’s Margaret Fellows and ARION’s Kristina Wagner.

The other events — the men’s single, men’s double, and men’s and women’s lightweight doubles — are racing for the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland in May.

For full lineups go here.

The racing begins at 8:30 and is being live streamed on NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app.