Trials Thursday Morning Racing – Last Chance to Advance

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

With Olympic Trials I passed the first two days, Wednesday is the last chance for crews that have not yet advanced to more into the Thursday semifinals or Friday finals.

There are still eight unfilled slots for the semifinals in the men’s and women’s singles, four slots in the men’s double, and two slots in the lightweight women’s double. With only seven crews entered in the men’s lightweight double event, two crews will advance directly into the four-boat final.

There are four repechages each in the singles events with three athletes racing. Only the winners can advance. For the men’s double, there is one rep of four crews, top two move to the semifinals. The women’s lightweight double has one rep of three crews with the top two advancing.

For the men’s lightweight double, there are two reps, with three and two crews racing. The winners will advance to the Friday final.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM. Full lineups and results can be found here.

Semifinals and finals will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.