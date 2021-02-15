2021 Henley Royal Regatta Postponed

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2021 Henley Royal Regatta has been postponed.

In a positive turn of events, the Committee of Management of Henley Royal Regatta is looking for alternatives to canceling the event and is instead planning contingencies of running the regatta in August and, potentially, at a different location.

“As a result of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee of Management of Henley Royal Regatta has reluctantly concluded that the 2021 Regatta cannot now be held from 29 June to 4 July at Henley-on-Thames as originally planned,” according to an update on the regatta’s website.

“However, the Committee has decided against outright cancellation at this stage, and is instead exploring the potential to stage the Regatta in August, in Henley should conditions allow, or if not, at Dorney Lake.”