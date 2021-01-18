Two Round Tables to be Hosted in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

STAFF REPORTS

Two virtual inclusion forums will be held Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day that is intended to promote rowing to rowers of color and celebrate the stories of black coaches and rowers.

The two roundtables will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The first will be held at 1 p.m. EST and hosted by Power Ten / Lake Phalen Community Rowing. It is a forum “led by rowers of color for youth of color,” according to the event’s flyer, and will include discussions around how to get involved in the sport of rowing and the opportunities rowing can provide.

The second, titled “The Other (Rowing) America,” will be held at 8 p.m. EST and hosted by the Head of the Charles Gold Cup Fund. It will be a “live panel discussion that features the voices and stories of black coaches and rowers,” according to the event’s flyer.

For more information and to register for both events click here.