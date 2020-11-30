Camden County to Host 2023 NCAA’s

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The NCAA announced that the 2023 NCAA Division I, II, and III women’s rowing championships will be held on the Cooper River in Camden County, N.J. Temple University will be the host school, and the event will run May 26-28.

“Cooper River Park has evolved and grown into an elite rowing course with the best straightaway lanes in the country,” said Camden County Freeholder Jeff Nash. “We are looking forward to having athletes, teams, and families come and stay with us for this momentous event and accommodating the top rowers competing at the highest levels in the United States.”