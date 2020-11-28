Hydrow Partners with Fabletics

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED BY HYDROW

Hydrow and Fabletics have formed a new partnership. The apparel company will have a dedicated space for Hydrow on its website, as well as offering the rowing company space within its brick-and-mortar stores for shoppers to try out the machine. The move comes after Hydrow’s explosion in popularity during the pandemic. Fabletics also will be the exclusive manufacturer of apparel for the company, producing and designing all the gear worn by Hydrow athletes.