Subscribe
More
    HomeNewsWomen’s Rowing Opens Fall Season with Competitive Showing at Navy Day Regatta

    Women’s Rowing Opens Fall Season with Competitive Showing at Navy Day Regatta

    NewsPress ReleasesRacing

    Published on

    By Rowing News

    PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY TEMPLE ATHLETICS

    To continue reading…

    Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available.
    Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.

    Register for free

    Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.

    Subscribe

    To learn about group subscriptions, click here.

    PHILADELPHIA — The Temple Women’s Rowing team opened its official fall season at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 15.

    The Owls raced nine total boats, including a Freshman 8 boat of Temple athletes making their collegiate debuts. Temple saw four boats place in the top 10 of their events, with the top finishes of the day coming by way of a first-place mark from the team’s Freshman 8 boat and top-five finishes from two boats in the Collegiate 4+.

    “The frosh eight win was a massive highlight and the excitement from the whole team at cheering them to their first Temple victory was contagious! Much more to come from that group,” Head Coach Rebecca Grzybowski said. “Our goal this weekend was to create multiple race opportunities and learn as much as we could while executing consistently under pressure. The fours were a solid display of our depth across the board. The JV 8 left a little in the tank but still put up a strong performance and put a solid 35 seconds between them and the 7th place crew.”

    “We fell a bit short on execution in the Collegiate 8 races but we took the lessons and are eager to get back to work on Tuesday and create more speed,” Grzybowski said. “We’re looking forward to lining up again in two weeks.”

    RESULTS

    • Women’s Collegiate 4+ — Temple raced four boats in the Women’s Collegiate 4+ and were led by the Temple C boat, which took fourth place overall with a time of 15:47.67. The Owls’ A boat placed fifth, clocking in at 15:49.98. Temple’s D boat (16:48.35) placed 20th and the B boat (17:11.06) took 28th. In total, 36 collegiate boats raced in the event.
    • Freshman 8 — Temple’s Freshman 8 boat came away with a successful introduction to their collegiate careers. The Owls placed first out of seven boats competing in the event, winning by just over four seconds. Temple clocked in at 14:51.91 to take first place in the event.
    • >Collegiate JV8 — The Owls were one of 10 boats competing in the Women’s Collegiate JV 8+ event, placing sixth with a time of 15:16.99
    • >Collegiate 8+ — Temple’s Varsity 8 A boat placed 11th out of 26 boats in the Collegiate 8+ event, clocking in at 14:25.21. The Owls’ Varsity 8 B boat was not far behind in 14th, finishing with a time of 14:29.88. Rounding out Temple’s Varsity 8 boats was the Temple C boat, which placed 18th at 15:04.97.

    Full results can be found here.

    UP NEXT

    Next up, the Owls will compete in Philadelphia once more at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Oct. 28.

    Latest articles

    News

    Women’s Rowing Sweeps All Three Divisions at Navy Day Regatta

    The University of Pennsylvania rowing programs got off to a good start in fall racing on Sunday, coming away with several wins and lots of hardware at the Navy Day Regatta.
    Training

    Synchronizing Your Body

    To improve your rowing, you must learn to perform the stroke in consistent patterns, adapt to higher stroke rates, and cope with changing conditions.
    News

    Mitchell Joins Women’s Rowing Coaching Staff

    The Boston University women's rowing program has added Lizzie Mitchell as an associate head coach, Director of Women's Rowing Malcolm Doldron announced on Thursday.
    News

    Rowing Makes Olympic History With the Inclusion of ‘Beach Sprints’ at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

    The International Olympic Committee announced today that Beach Sprint Rowing, a format of the Coastal Rowing discipline, will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games programme, alongside Classic Rowing.

    More like this

    News

    Women’s Rowing Sweeps All Three Divisions at Navy Day Regatta

    The University of Pennsylvania rowing programs got off to a good start in fall racing on Sunday, coming away with several wins and lots of hardware at the Navy Day Regatta.
    Training

    Synchronizing Your Body

    To improve your rowing, you must learn to perform the stroke in consistent patterns, adapt to higher stroke rates, and cope with changing conditions.
    News

    Mitchell Joins Women’s Rowing Coaching Staff

    The Boston University women's rowing program has added Lizzie Mitchell as an associate head coach, Director of Women's Rowing Malcolm Doldron announced on Thursday.

    Since 1994, Rowing News has served the North American rowing community with news, results, features, training tips, and compelling images

    Get our Email

    Sign up to get email updates from Rowing News.

    Copyright 2023 - The Independent Rowing News, Inc. | Website by Web Publisher PRO