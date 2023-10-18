Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.

PHILADELPHIA — The Temple Women’s Rowing team opened its official fall season at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Owls raced nine total boats, including a Freshman 8 boat of Temple athletes making their collegiate debuts. Temple saw four boats place in the top 10 of their events, with the top finishes of the day coming by way of a first-place mark from the team’s Freshman 8 boat and top-five finishes from two boats in the Collegiate 4+.

“The frosh eight win was a massive highlight and the excitement from the whole team at cheering them to their first Temple victory was contagious! Much more to come from that group,” Head Coach Rebecca Grzybowski said. “Our goal this weekend was to create multiple race opportunities and learn as much as we could while executing consistently under pressure. The fours were a solid display of our depth across the board. The JV 8 left a little in the tank but still put up a strong performance and put a solid 35 seconds between them and the 7th place crew.”

“We fell a bit short on execution in the Collegiate 8 races but we took the lessons and are eager to get back to work on Tuesday and create more speed,” Grzybowski said. “We’re looking forward to lining up again in two weeks.”

RESULTS

Women’s Collegiate 4+ — Temple raced four boats in the Women’s Collegiate 4+ and were led by the Temple C boat, which took fourth place overall with a time of 15:47.67. The Owls’ A boat placed fifth, clocking in at 15:49.98. Temple’s D boat (16:48.35) placed 20th and the B boat (17:11.06) took 28th. In total, 36 collegiate boats raced in the event.

Freshman 8 — Temple’s Freshman 8 boat came away with a successful introduction to their collegiate careers. The Owls placed first out of seven boats competing in the event, winning by just over four seconds. Temple clocked in at 14:51.91 to take first place in the event.

>Collegiate JV8 — The Owls were one of 10 boats competing in the Women’s Collegiate JV 8+ event, placing sixth with a time of 15:16.99

>Collegiate 8+ — Temple’s Varsity 8 A boat placed 11th out of 26 boats in the Collegiate 8+ event, clocking in at 14:25.21. The Owls’ Varsity 8 B boat was not far behind in 14th, finishing with a time of 14:29.88. Rounding out Temple’s Varsity 8 boats was the Temple C boat, which placed 18th at 15:04.97.

Full results can be found here.

UP NEXT

Next up, the Owls will compete in Philadelphia once more at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Oct. 28.