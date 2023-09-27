Duke Rowing Announces Fall Schedule

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY DUKE ATHLETICS

DURHAM – Duke rowing head coach Megan Cooke Carcagno has announced the team’s fall schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils will compete in three regattas across three states in October and November.

The fall season begins Sunday, Oct. 8 in High Point, N.C., as Duke competes in the High Point Rowing Festival on Oak Hollow Lake.

The team then travels to Cambridge, Mass., to race against crews from around the world in the 58th Head of the Charles Regatta Oct. 20-22. Duke will race three boats, Women’s Club 4+, Women’s Championship 4+ and Women’s Championship 8+, along the historic three-mile course.

The Blue Devils wrap up the fall slate in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rivanna Romp Head Race Sunday, Nov. 12. Duke is set to make its 11th appearance at the annual event since 2006. Last season, the Blue Devils raced 11 boats, placing five in the top-10, including the Novice 8+ which claimed a first-place finish.

