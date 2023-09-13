Cancer Takes Olympic Oarswoman Nancy Storrs

Olympic oarswoman Nancy Storrs, 73, died of cancer in early September.

Storrs learned to row at Williams College and was a member of the first women’s U.S. National Team in 1975, the 1976 Olympic squad that raced in Montreal, and the 1980 Olympic team that suffered the boycott.

In 1985, Storrs moved to St. Catharines, Ontario, where she served the sport of rowing through the Ridley Graduate Rowing Club, the Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association, the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, and the kindness and friendships for which she and her partner, Jack Nicholson, who predeceased her in 2014, were well known.

A Celebration of Life was planned for Sept. 24 at the Neil Campbell Training Centre on Henley Island. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Nancy Storr’s memory may be made to the Canadian Henley Rowing Corporation.