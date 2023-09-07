Katie Lane Named Head Coach for Drexel Rowing

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY DREXEL ATHLETICS

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Sept. 5, 2023) – Drexel University Director of Athletics, Maisha Kelly, and Director of Rowing, Paul Savell, announced on Tuesday the hiring of Katie Lane as the head coach of women’s rowing.

“Katie brings an outstanding resume and experience at all levels to our rowing program,” said Kelly. “Her knowledge of the Philadelphia rowing community is an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our women’s program, both locally and beyond.”

Lane’s experience within the city comes from her time as an assistant coach at Penn, where she led the recruiting efforts for the Quakers. During her time, her Varsity 4+ boats turned in second and fourth place performances at the Head of the Charles Regatta and was part of a third place team finish at the 2018 Ivy League Championships.

“After three years away, I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Philadelphia and Boathouse Row,” said Lane. “Thank you to Maisha Kelly, Paul Savell, Mary Mulvenna and the search committee for their efforts and ultimately this opportunity to join the athletic department at Drexel University. Throughout the course of my coaching career, I’ve seen Drexel evolve into an incredible program, rich with enthusiasm and tradition. The athletes and the staff that came before me built a strong foundation to grow from and I look forward to building on their success moving forward.”

She also has time on the Schuylkill as the head coach of the U23 team at the Vesper Boat Club. There, she led a team of 14 athletes through a 10-week training program and helped the club to a gold medal finish at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in the Senior 8+ and the U23 8+ and a silver medal in the 8+ dash and the women’s Senior 4.

Most recently, Lane was the digital marketing manager for HUDSON Boat Works in Worcester, Mass., where she was responsible for the global digital media strategy.

Lane holds a USRowing Level 3 Coaching Certificate. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in English in 2012 and her M.S. in Marketing Intelligence from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham in 2017.