Masters Rowers Smith and Watson Continue Streak

STAFF REPORTS | COURTESY MAYRENE EARLE

Rowing for MastersCoaching, Barbara Smith, 90, and Jeannie Watson, 79, continued their winning ways at this summer’s USRowing Masters National Championships on Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, Ind., winning the J age category in 6:26.02.

“Barb and Jeannie have been winning consistently ever since they were in category C,” said MastersCoaching founder Mayrene Earle. “It was really important to Barb and Jeannie to row together in this year’s nationals. They called it their swan song, but I’m not convinced they’re done yet.”

USRowing’s age classifications currently top out at K for 85 and older.