Anthony Delgreco Named Women’s Rowing Assistant Coach

WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross women’s rowing head coach Andrea Landry announced the addition of Anthony Delgreco as an assistant coach.

“I am pleased to announce Tony Delgreco has joined our women’s rowing staff here at Holy Cross! Tony brings with him a notable strength & conditioning background as well as proven results on the water, personally and professionally,” said Landry. “I am excited at the biomechanical approach he’ll bring to our program, helping us in our mission as coaches to promote efficient movement and produce fast boats.”



A Level 5 certified coach following his IRL fellowship, Delgreco most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at Boston University. In the role, Delgreco worked primarily with the Open Weight Women’s 3v and 4v levels, focusing on improving technical proficiencies on the water.



“Tony recently completed a 10-month graduate-level fellowship, the Institute for Rowing Leadership (IRL) program, at CRI,” continued Landry. “I am confident his dedication to leadership education, proven strength and conditioning results, and competitive rowing background will make an immediate impact on our Fall 2023 season. We welcome Tony to the Crusader family. Go Cross Go!”



While at Boston University, Delgreco also worked as a lead personal trainer at Fitness Together, and a rowing and strength coach at Community Rowing, Inc. in Boston. At Community Rowing, Delgreco led adult recreational programs, youth learn-to-row programs, and created winter strength and conditioning courses.

Prior to his time in Massachusetts, Delgreco worked as a strength and conditioning coach at The Wise Decision in Detroit, Mich. and 2SP Sports Performance in Bloomfield, Mich., and interned with Barwis Methods in Plymouth, Mich. and Lewis Fitness and Performance in Erie, Penn.

A 2018 graduate of Mercyhurst University, Delgrecco competed for four years on the varsity lightweight team.