PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS
The Washington men’s rowing program is pleased to welcome Nate Goodman to the coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season, head coach Michael Callahan announced today.
Goodman will join the UW program as an assistant coach who will work with the second, third and fourth varsity crews.
Goodman comes to Conibear Shellhouse from Washington, D.C., where he was the head men’s coach at George Washington University.
“I’m excited to be a part of the next chapter of the proud history of Washington,” Goodman said. “I’m honored to come to Rowing U and be a part of the next winning generation of rowers at UW.”
A graduate of Yale University, where he was a member of the varsity eight that won the IRA National Championship in 2017, Goodman spent times coaching at Montclair (N.J.) High – his alma mater – and at Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club, Anchorage Rowing Association and Gonzaga College High School in D.C. before taking his position at GWU.
“As a former National Champion, Nate knows what it takes win and has the ability to teach it,” said Callahan. “In the tradition of Washington Rowing, he’s committed to developing student-athletes so they can pursue excellence in all aspect of their lives. We are fortunate to have his passion for rowing in Conibear.”
The 2017 first-team All-Ivy League selection was voted as USRowing’s Fan’s Choice Collegiate Athlete of the Year in 2015. Goodman also rowed for the United States, competing in the pair at 2012 and 2013 World Rowing Junior Championships, while also racing in the U.S. men’s eight at 2016 Under 23 Championships. In addition, he rowed in a crew that won The Ladies Challenge Plate at Henley Royal Regatta in 2016.
Goodman graduated from Yale in 2017, with degree in history.
