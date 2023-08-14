Preserving the Waters on Which We Row

The Rocky Mountain Rowing Club (RMRC) is working with the World Wildlife Fund/World Rowing Partnership to promote water stewardship and the sport of rowing worldwide.

“The initial idea is to identify what the rowing community is doing to preserve and improve the water we all love to row on,” said RMRC president Tom Murphy, who is asking clubs to fill out a short survey about environmental-sustainability and water-quality practices.

The purpose of the survey is to determine what clubs are doing to take care of the environment and the waters on which we row and to develop a strategy for providing resources for their protection.

Survey results will be shared with participants, and a link can be found on RowingNews.com.