Six Trophies Awarded as Day Two of Masters Nationals Concludes

PHOTO AND STORY COURYESY USROWING

The 2023 USRowing Masters National Championships has officially reached its halfway point after day two of racing. Six more trophies were awarded today to five different clubs along with medals in 58 events.

The USRowing Trophy was awarded to Texas Rowing Center for their first place finish in the mixed A double sculls.Simon Borchelt and Cara Rizzo finished third in their heat early in the day barely behind Southern Maryland Association and Minneapolis. Later on in the final, however, the two finished nearly two seconds ahead of Minneapolis with a time of 3:30:992 to take gold and the trophy.Texas also took home the trophy for the fastest men’s club E four with coxswain. Their boat finished at 3:35:562 rowed by Fred Frey, Scott Bolton, Gilbert Herbeck, Brian Minzenmayerand and coxed by Sharon Smith.

Patrick Hamner of Dallas Rowing Club had a commanding, seven second win over Peter Becker of New Haven to take home the Stuyve Pell Memorial Trophy in the men’s lightweight G single sculls. Hamner also raced with Don Tanhauser with the Dallas Composite boat for the men’s lightweight H-K double sculls and earned fourth.

The Drew Covington Dipaola Award was won by Western Reserve Rowing Association for their win in the men’s club C four with coxswain. The boat finished at 3:22:945 rowed by Justin Ruflin, Scott Spatny. Daniel Oldfield, James Kozak, and coxed by Mark Ezaki.

A photo finish determined the winner of the Jennifer Ney Award for the winner of the women’s club B eight. In the end, Capital Rowing Club beat Texas Rowing Center by just over half a second, with times of 3:25:110 and 3:25:775 respectively.

The final trophy of the day was awarded to the winner of the mixed B eight, also known as The Great Eight Trophy. The winner, Greater Columbus Association Composite, won with a time of 3:12:043. The boat came in second in their heat earlier but pulled off gold leading San Diego and Western Reserve Association.

Yesterday’s races that were canceled due to inclement weather have now been rescheduled to tomorrow and Sunday. Click here for a complete schedule of racing for the rest of the weekend.

Racing continues tomorrow starting at 7:30 a.m. For a complete list of today’s results, visit HereNOW.