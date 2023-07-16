USRowing Announces Eights and Quadruple Sculls for 2023 World Rowing Championships

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the athletes who have been named to this year’s senior national team squad in the men’s and women’s eights and quadruple sculls. They will represent the U.S. at the 2023 World Rowing Championships September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

This year’s women’s eight will include Emily Froehlich (Fishers, Ind./University of Texas/Craftsbury Green Racing Project), Margaret Hedeman (Concord, Mass./Yale University), Jessica Thoennes (Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Brooke Mooney (Keene Valley, N.Y./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Alina Hagstrom (Seattle, Wash./Oregon State University/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Regina Salmons (Methuen, Mass./University of Pennsylvania/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Mary Mazzio-Manson (Wellesley, Mass./Yale University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project), Charlotte Buck (Nyack, N.Y./Columbia University/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), and coxswain Nina Castagna (Cincinnati, Ohio/University of Washington). Buck, Hagstrom, Salmons, and Thoennes return to the women’s eight lineup that finished fourth at last year’s world championships. Mooney, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, was an alternate on last year’s world championships’ squad, while Froehlich, Hedeman, Mazzio-Manson, and Castagna are all first-time senior team members.

The men’s eight will feature Ezra Carlson (Eureka, Calif./University of Washington/Craftsbury Green Racing Project), Peter Chatain (Winnetka, Ill./Stanford University), Oliver Bub (Westport, Conn./Dartmouth College/California Rowing Club), Clark Dean (Sarasota, Fla./Harvard University), Alexander Hedge (Morristown, N.J./Columbia University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project), Chris Carlson (Bedford, N.H./University of Washington/California Rowing Club), Pieter Quinton (Portland, Ore./Harvard University/California Rowing Club), Henry Hollingsworth (Dover, Mass./Brown University/California Rowing Club), and coxswain Jimmy Catalano (Greenwich Conn./University of Wisconsin). Carlson, Catalano, and Quinton were part of last year’s eight that finished fourth at worlds, while Hollingsworth was in the men’s four. Carlson and Bub were alternates on the 2022 team, while Dean was part of the four at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Chatain and Hedge are first-time senior team members.

The women’s quadruple sculls crew will include Lauren O’Connor (Belleville, Wis./University of Wisconsin/ARION), Molly Reckford (Short Hills, N.J./Dartmouth College/Sarasota Crew), Grace Joyce (Northfield, Ill./University of Wisconsin/Craftsbury Green Racing Project), and Emily Kallfelz (Jamestown, R.I./Princeton University/Cambridge Boat Club). Kallfelz and Joyce raced the quad at last year’s world championships, while Reckford won a silver medal in the lightweight women’s double sculls. O’Connor is a first-time national team member.

Kevin Cardno (Huntsville, Ala./University of Alabama, Huntsville/Texas Rowing Center), Liam Galloway (Ridgefield, Conn./Yale University), William Legenzowski (Vista, N.Y./Brown University), and Dominique Williams (Madison, Conn./University of Pennsylvania/Texas Rowing Center) will represent the U.S. in the men’s quadruple sculls. Cardno and Williams return from last year’s boat, while Galloway and Legenzowski are first-time senior team members.

USRowing has named 15 boats for the world championships so far this summer.

The remaining boats including the men’s single sculls, women’s double sculls, men’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight men’s and women’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s quadruple sculls, PR1 women’s single sculls, PR2 men’s and women’s single sculls, and PR3 men’s and women’s pair will have the opportunity to earn their spots on the team through the International and Non-Selected Olympic Event Trials July 27-30 at Lake Mercer. Click here to see the complete 2023 Senior National Team Selection Procedures.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships run September 3-10 in Belgrade and are the first opportunity for countries to qualify boats for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

USRowing would like to thank Filippi Lido, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Senior, Under 23, and Para Rowing National Teams. Under the agreement, Filippi is providing USRowing a fleet of boats for international competitions including the World Rowing Cup regattas, World Rowing Under 23 Championships, World Rowing Championships, Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games, as well as a domestic training fleet for the USRowing Training Center.