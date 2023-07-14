RowAmerica Rye Wins 28 Medals after Day Two of Racing at the USRowing Summer National Championships

Medals were awarded in 29 events after an exciting day two of racing on Lake Harsha at the 2023 USRowing Summer National Championships.

Hailing from Oak Neck Rowing Academy, Henry Davison “hot seated” from the men’s youth quadruple sculls to the men’s youth single sculls, earning medals in both events. Davison rowed stroke for the quad, earning bronze with a time of 6:24:647 almost catching RowAmerica Rye, who clocked 6:24:471. Davison then made quick work of the single, keeping the lead through the duration of the race and earning gold with a time of 7:34:601, six seconds ahead of Kyle Rucker of Central Ohio.

Another close finish came in the women’s youth pair with Paisley Rodriguez and Olivia Till from Dallas United Crew winning the race. Rodriguez and Till were one of two boats from the club competing in the event, and they crossed the finish line with Lucy Laborde and Anne Atkinson of Ready Set Row hot on their tail. DUC clocked in at 8:24:192, with Ready Set Row less than two seconds behind.

The women’s U17 four with coxswain was a race for second after the U19 Selection Development Camp took gold. The boat, consisting of U19 athletes working to perfect their skills before competing at the national level, finished with a time of 7:29:685. The closest boat to them, RowAmerica Rye, finished 10 seconds behind. The team took five medals in total today competing in 19 events, including another gold in the women’s U17 eight.

A photo finish determined the winner of the men’s U17 single sculls. George Dolce of RowAmerica Rye and Tony Madigan of Potomac Boat Club finished within a second of each other. Dolce ultimately came out with gold with a time of 7:25:051, while Madigan finished in a 7:25:498. Both boats finished almost 10 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher. Madigan won gold in the men’s U17 double sculls earlier in the day with a time of 7:43:970. RowAmerica Rye finished the day with 28 medals in 24 events.

Racing continues tomorrow with events in the U23 and open categories. For a complete list of results, visit HereNow.