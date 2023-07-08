USRowing Announces Camp-Selected Boats for 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to represent the United States at the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in the six camp-selected boats — the men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls, men’s four with coxswain, women’s four with coxswain, men’s eight, and women’s eight.

The regatta is the premier event for rowers under the age of 23 and offers a total of 22 events. The U.S. will have entries in 17 of the 22 boat classes. The other 11 U.S. boats were selected at the 2023 USRowing Under 23 National Team Trials in Sarasota in June.

At the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won seven medals including three golds, three silvers, and one bronze. The U.S. ranked second in the World Rowing medal standingsbehind Italy and third in the total medal count behind Italy and Germany. The U.S. won gold medals in the women’s four, women’s eight, and lightweight men’s pair; silver medals in the men’s single sculls, men’s eight, and men’s four with coxswain; and bronze in the women’s four with coxswain. Eight rowers in the camp-selected boats return from last year’s U23 squad.

This year’s men’s sweep camp was held at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., under the direction of John Graves, while the men’s sculling camp was held at the Conshohocken Rowing Center in Conshohocken, Pa., under the direction of Craig Hoffman. Reilly Dampeer oversaw the women’s sculling camp at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center in Oklahoma City, while the women’s sweep camp also took place in Oklahoma City under the direction of Sarah Trowbridge.

The 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 19-23in Plovdiv. A complete roster, including coaches and staff, will be announced next week.

USRowing would like to thank Filippi Lido, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Senior, Under 23, and Para Rowing National Teams. Under the agreement, Filippi is providing USRowing a fleet of boats for international competitions including the World Rowing Cup regattas, World Rowing Under 23 Championships, World Rowing Championships, Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games, as well as a domestic training fleet for the USRowing training centers and under 23 selection camps.

2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Camp-Selected Boats

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

James Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Harvard University)

Matthew Davis (3) (Malvern, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)

Jason Kennedy (2) (Berwyn, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)

Charles Jones (b) (Bloomington, Ind./University of Pennsylvania)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Meena Baher (s) (Mountain View, Calif./Harvard University)

Lauren Benedict (3) (Reston, Va./University of Virginia)

Catie Castle (2) (Vero Beach, Fla./University of Rhode Island)

Rosemary Varney (b) (Ojai, Calif./University of California, Los Angeles)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

Sammy Houdaigui (c) (McLean, Va./Dartmouth College)

Keith Ryan (s) (Sausalito, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)

Braden Porterfield (3) (Alexandria, Va./Northeastern University)

Bret Holt (2) (Folsom, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)

Blake Vogel (b) (Pittsburgh, Pa./University of Washington)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Camille Arnold-Mages (c) (Waltham, Mass./Northeastern University)

Eva Frohnhofer (s) (New York, N.Y./University of Virginia)

Quincy Stone (3) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)

Natalie Hoefer (2) (Midland, Mich./University of Notre Dame)

Julietta Camahort (b) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)

Men’s Eight

Jack DiGiovanni (c) (Pittsford, N.Y./Brown University)

Joshua Golbus (s) (Plymouth, Minn./Brown University)

Ian Burnett (7) (Arlington, Mass./Brown University)

Wilson Morton (6) (Summit, N.J.) University of California, Berkeley)

Erik Spinka (5) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)

Joseph Kiely (4) (Herdon, Ky./University of Notre Dame)

Julian Thomas (3) (New Hope, Pa./Dartmouth College)

Nicholas Taylor (2) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)

Jacob Hudgins (b) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)