USRowing Announces Camp-Selected Boats for 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to represent the United States at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships in Paris, France, in the six camp-selected boats – the men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls, men’s four with coxswain, women’s four with coxswain, men’s eight, and women’s eight.

The regatta is the premier event for rowers under the age of 19 and offers a total of 14 events. The U.S. will have entries in 12 of the 14 boat classes. The other six U.S. boats were selected at the 2023 USRowing Under 19 National Team Trials in Sarasota in June. A complete roster, including alternates, coaches and staff, will be published next week.

Caitlin McClain will serve as the women’s head coach for Paris, while Eric Gehrke will serve as the men’s head coach. Supporting McClain with the camp-selected boats on the women’s side are Skye Elliot and Mike Wallin, while Brian de Regt and Wallin will work with Gehrke with the men’s camp-selected boats.

At the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won three medals to rank fourth in the World Rowing medal standings and sixth in the total medal count. The U.S. set World Rowing Under 19 Championships’ best times in winning the women’s eight and women’s four with coxswain, while the men’s eight took home a bronze medal.

The 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held August 2-6 in Paris at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, which will host the Olympic rowing and canoe-kayak events and the Paralympic rowing and canoe-kayak events in 2024.

USRowing would like to thank HUDSON, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Under 19 National Team. Through the partnership, HUDSON supplies racing shells for selection and training domestically, with matched shells provided internationally for racing.

2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Camp-Selected Boats?

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/Affiliation)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Edward Achtner (s) (Marin County, Calif./Molesey Boat Club)

Cole Bruen (3) (Charlottesville, Va./Albemarle Rowing)

Henry Cooper (2) (Seattle, Wash./Pocock Rowing Center)

Charles Boldt (b) (Zionsville, Ind./Indianapolis Rowing Center)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Lila Henn (4) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Lindsey Williams (3) (Riverside, R.I./Narragansett Boat Club)

Sumner Kerr (2) (Richmond, Va./River City Crew)

Vivi Sun (b) (Atherton, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

George Bentley (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Christian Lawrence (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)

Keenan Heinz (3) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Leo Shetler (2) (Saratoga, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)

Kyle Fox (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier High School)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Lucy Herrick (c) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Carly Brown (s) (Grosse Pointe, Mich./Detroit Boat Club)

Rosie Lundberg (3) (Westport, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Ella Wheeler (2) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield-Mount Hermon)

Rebecca Stelmach (b) (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Men’s Eight

Garbielle Zammit (c) (Princeton, N.J./Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)

Tyler Murphy (s) (Orlando, Fla./Orlando Area Rowing Society)

Luke Meisenbach (7) (La Jolla, Calif./San Diego Rowing Club)

Cole Thomas (6) (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)

Nathan Fineman (5) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Sandro Scalfi (4) (Chester, N.J./Atlanta Junior Rowing Association)

John Salvi (3) (Wilmette, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Lucas Liow (2) (New York, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)

Jack Skinner (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)