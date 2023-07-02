Sunday’s Racing Morning Sessions – Henley Royal Regatta

STORY COURTESY HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY



CONDITIONS: SUNSHINE AND PATCHY CLOUDS WITH A CROSS-HEADWIND

THE DRAW

1 11.00 P. Albert 598 Oxford Brookes University vs 611 University of Washington, USA

Brookes defended their Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Student Men’s Four) after charging through in the middle of the race and pulling away from Washington, the 2015 champions, through the Stewards’ Enclosures to the finish.

Brookes rating far lower than Washington (33 vs 39) were ½ a length behind at the Barrier but were reeling Washington in by Remenham, level by the Mile and won by a storming 3 ¾ lengths.

It was a double over Washington in this Regatta after Brookes knocked out Washington in the Temple. Brookes beat University of California, Berkeley last year and and are showing their mettle against the big USA college programmes throughout the events in this Regatta.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University

2 11.10 Jubilee 544 The Tideway Scullers’ School vs 548 Wycliffe Junior R.C. ‘A’

Whichever way this race went, it would be a new name on the trophy, and it was anybody’s guess who would come out on top, following a number of races through this season in which the win changed hands and was decided by only a number of seconds.

But today, it was Tideway Scullers’ School who took the club’s inaugural Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup title (Junior Women’s Quad Sculls). The Tideway crew led from the start, and held off multiple advances from the favoured Wycliffe crew who seemed unable to match the steady intensity which the London girls brought to Finals Day.

Champions: The Tideway Scullers’ School

3 11.20 Wyfold 347 London R.C. vs 368 Thames R.C. ‘A’

London beat the holders and Putney rivals Thames to win The Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club Men’s Coxless Four). London, champions in 2011 and favourites at the start of the Regatta, led from start to finish but it was not entirely comfortable.

London led by ½ a length at the Barrier but could not extend. Thames were always in contact and London weaved a little close to the booms through the middle. But it was London with the Grandstand finish and they won by 1 ½ lengths.

Champions: London Rowing Club

4 11.30 Thames 52 Thames R.C. ‘A’ vs 34 K.A.R.Z.V. De Hoop, NED

Thames Rowing Club ‘A’ beat K.A.R.Z.V. De Hoop from the Netherlands to take back the Thames Challenge Cup trophy (Club Men’s Eight) following their loss in the final of this event last year at the hands of Molesey.

The Thames event is made up by rowers who balance their working lives with a near professional level of training. Thames have been champions in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2018, and are clearly finding the right formula. Today they were supreme in their victory, leading the race from the start and drawing out a lead of nearly 4 lengths through the Enclosures.

Champions: Thames R.C. ‘A’

5 11.40 P.Grace 396 Shawnigan Lake School, CAN vs 391 Leicester R.C. & Leander Club

Great Britain’s quad beat Canada’s to win The Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Women’s Quad Sculls) despite a crew change from yesterday with Rebecca Wilde coming in for Lola Anderson as a medical replacement in the three seat.

The GB quad were slightly ragged off the start and were warned as they veered to the middle of the Course off the Bucks station. The Canadians led by half a length, but it was down to a canvas by the Barrier and GB asserted their class as Paris 2024 Olympic medal hopefuls and were 2 ½ lengths just before halfway at Fawley.

It was the first of the 14 finals today for Leander, this time as a composite with Leicester Rowing Club.

Champions: Leicester R.C. & Leander Club

6 11.50 P. Wales 408 Leander Club vs 406 Hollandia Roeiclub, NED

Leander denied another Dutch crew a win, beating Hollandia Roeiclub, NED and securing a third Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Intermediate Men’s Quad Sculls) win in a row following victories in 2021 and 2022.

With two returning from those previous winning crews, Leander had all the experience to control the race. Hollandia Roeiclub, the Dutch U23 national quad, made overcoming that experience difficult, with the bowman starting the race with his blades out the water.

The Dutch crew, following their unfortunate start, were able to draw level with Leander before the local crew found another gear at the Fawley, pulling away to a length’s lead and going two-for-two so far in a Leander packed day.

Champions: Leander Club

7 12.00 Town 292 Leander Club & Imperial College London vs 291 Leander Club

Great Britain’s powerful four beat the GB development four to win The Town Challenge Cup (Women’s Coxless Four) to make it three from three for Leander.

Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar and Rebecca Shorten, joined by Helen Glover, the double Olympic gold medalist were as dominant as expected. They took immediate control and were 2 ½ lengths up by the Barrier and extended away.

McKellar (bow seat) is doubling up and will be in the two seat in the Remenham in Race 19 in the GB vs Canada showdown.

Champions: Leander Club & Imperial College London

8 12.10 Ladies’ 13 Leander Club vs 16 Oxford Brookes University ‘A’



In the race of the morning so far, two titans at the top of British rowing collided, with Leander being denied a repeat of last year’s victory as Brookes ‘A’ held off the local crew to win The Ladies’ Challenge Plate (Intermediate Men’s Eight).

Although Brookes led through all the Course markers, they were unable to break away from Leander, and the local crew launched one final attack but left it marginally too late, following Brookes over the line three feet behind.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University ‘A’

9 12.20 Stewards’ 288 Oxford Brookes University vs 289 Thames R.C. ‘A’

Great Britain’s men’s four were the hot favourites and delivered in style in The Stewards’ Challenge Cup (Men’s Coxless Four) to see Brookes take back the title they won in 2021 and make it two-in-two for Brookes after their win in the Ladies’.

Thames were loaded with previous Henley winners but the Brookes four of Ollie Wilkes, Dave Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson are the European and world champions for a reason. Aldridge and Davidson had lost by one foot to the Australians last year but there was no chance of a close finish this year and Brookes were five lengths up by the Barrier.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University

10 12.30 Visitors’ 312 Oxford Brookes University vs 307 Leander Club

Taking three wins in a row, Brookes proved too much for Leander once again, winning in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate Men’s Coxless Four). The local club were not able to make it even following the loss in the Ladies’ two races ago.

Brookes were able to slowly draw out a lead over the course of the race, taking a length over Leander past the Mile marker. Brookes answered every question Leander had for them, only extending their lead when Leander pushed and finishing nearly two lengths ahead.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University

11 12.40 Temple 138 Oxford Brookes University ‘A’ vs 156 Syracuse University, USA

Holders Oxford Brookes made it four wins in a row at today’s Finals Day as they outclassed a strong Syracuse eight The Temple Challenge Cup (Student Men’s Eight). It would be incredible if it was not also so expected given the strength of the Brookes programme.

Syracuse beat the Brookes ‘B’ boat with comfort in the semi-final, and Nereus in the quarters, but they were never able to threaten Brookes ‘A’.

Brookes were a ¾ length up by the Barrier and though Syracues held them they could not pull back. Brookes were a length up the Mile and won by 1 ¼ lengths.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University

12 12.50 Doubles 654 A. Thompson & J.E. Collins vs 651 A. Garcia Pujolar & R. Conde Romero

Spain’s world silver medalists. Aleix Garcia Pujolar & Rodrigo Conde Romero had a golden Sunday winning Spain’s first ever title at Henley Royal Regatta as they beat the British double of Aidan Thompson & John Collins (Twickenham Rowing Club and Leander Club) The Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Men’s Double Sculls).

Garcia Pujolar & Conde Romero (Club Natació Banyoles and Club Remo do Miño, Spain) left nothing to chance, gave it everything and it was clear what it meant to them after crossing the line. They needed to be at their best as Collins has won this event three times with different partners.

The Spanish double were dominant off the start, 1 ¼ lengths up at the Barrier. Thompson & Collins threw everything they had into the second quarter of the race, the Spanish held and then made their move, pulling away to win by three lengths.

Champions: Garcia Pujolar & Conde Romero (Club Natació Banyoles and Club Remo do Miño, Spain)

13 1.00 Island 209 University of Pennsylvania ‘A’, USA vs 187 Oxford Brookes University ‘A’

As the morning session finished, Brookes completed painting the Thames burgundy with another win, this time in The Island Challenge Cup (Student Women’s Eight) over University of Pennsylvania ‘A’.

Although Pennsylvania led off the start, control over the race swung to Brookes past Fawley, and the British crew led the Americans by a quarter of a length into the Enclosures. Laying everything on the line, Pennsylvania pressed hard but Brookes, carrying the successes of the morning with them, held on to win by a canvas. Knowing how to close out nail-biting races has been a feature of their campaign on Finals Day, winning in similarly dramatic style in the Ladies’.

Champions: Oxford Brookes University ‘A’