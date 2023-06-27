Llandaff make history as Henley opens in style

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY | STORY COURTESY HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA

Thousands of spectators streamed in early for the second ever Tuesday start in the 184-year history of Henley Royal Regatta. It was like it had always been this way. Likewise on the water, as Llandaff Rowing Club looked at home as they made Henley history by becoming the first club crew to contest The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior Men’s Eight).

The rule change this year has opened up the PE to clubs as well as schools for the first time in its 77-year history. All eyes had been on the international entries, but Llandaff stole everyone’s thunder, making all their own luck in Race 13 by easily beating The King’s School, Chester.

With an eight who had never rowed here before, Llandaff thrived where others felt the pressure. Llandaff made a strong start, were 1½ lengths up by the Barrier (1:56) and extended their lead down the Course.

In the wake of their victory, Llandaff’s coach Ole Schlottmann, explained what it means to Llandaff – who only have a 1,250m stretch of the River Taff near Cardiff to train on – and what the rule change could mean to all club juniors and British Rowing.

Broadening the British base

“I’m really proud of what we did today,” Schlottmann said. “It’s not just for the boys. I think we achieved something for Britain here to actually make rowing more accessible. It will do wonders for the British Junior Rowing Team.”

“It’s such a lift for the boys. And when they bring that back to Llandaff Rowing Club, all the younger teams will look at this and will really want to do it.”

“And if you think about what we’ve got at Landaff, we’ve got 1,250 metres of water. It’s a very fast flowing river and there’s a lot of current. Obviously, in the winter it’s mostly flooded and we’ve got two bends and one bridge to contend with, so it’s really hard for the eights.”

“It brings such an important push into clubs to bring up the levels really, and to want more.”

“It brings such an important push into clubs to bring up the levels really, and to want more. Hopefully this will open it up. For me, that’s the best message.”

It was an especially proud day for Schlottmann, who only started coaching again when his son, Kai, was 12 as he was able to watch him in the 7 seat today.

Henley pathways

One of the unique features of Henley is the pathway it provides from junior to Olympian. The women’s entry has doubled since 2019 because of the three new events introduced in 2021 and the PE rule change should help broaden the base in junior rowing.

“The Stewards were clear in wanting to open the Princess Elizabeth to clubs, it was time,” Sir Steve Redgrave, Chairman of the Committee of Management said. “Although some of the focus has been on international clubs coming to Henley for the PE, the hope is that British clubs and a wider base of young rowers thrive in this event.

“It was a fantastic first day, we saw some high-quality racing across the events and they will have to be even better tomorrow.”

Brisbane tomorrow

Llandaff will face one of the favourites Brisbane Boys’ College, Australia on Wednesday after they had earlier beaten Monmouth School in comfortable fashion leading by three lengths at the Barrier (1:55) “Tomorrow we’re racing against the Brisbane crew who are pretty tall and strong. I wouldn’t say we’re equal or better but on a good day we might be able to beat them.”

American eights

The big American eights flexed their muscles on day one, including Marin Rowing Association, USA, a San Francisco Bay club who came with fast times and a big reputation, and dominated Dulwich College in the PE in the afternoon session. They lie ahead in Llandaff’s half of the draw.

Quadruple Dutch

It was a great morning for the Dutch entries with four of their boats going through to the next round, including two in The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Intermediate Men’s Quad Sculls).

The only defeat came in the double Dutch Race 11 where Triton & Dudok van Heel beat K.S.R. Njord.