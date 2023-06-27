Henley Royal Regatta Underway Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2023 Henley Royal Regatta takes place June 27 through July 2 on the River Thames by the town of Henley-on-Thames, England.

There are 732 entries from 17 countries, making the 2023 iteration of the event the second highest ever in its 184-year history, according to race organizers. The number of female rowers entering the 2023 Henley Royal Regatta will be twice that of 2019.

“Every edition of Henley Royal Regatta is unique, but a Regatta in a year before the Olympics is always significant,” Sir Steve Redgrave, Chairman of the Committee of Management, said. “We really see where crews are in their preparations, and the difference at Henley is that the gladiatorial nature of the racing means there are no hiding places. And, of course, this is the last chance to see the British squad before Paris.”