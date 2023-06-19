Colgan Foundation Sponsors Leander Club

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The Colgan Foundation, founded by American oarsman Sean Colgan, will sponsor England’s Leander Club for at least the next five years.

“The goal of the Colgan Foundation is to assist young people reach their full potential,” said Colgan, who along with his wife, Bibi, is a member of Leander Club.

Located in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England, Leander Club is the most historic, prestigious and successful rowing club in the world, its athletes having won 138 Olympic and Paralympic medals since 1908.

“Excellence in an endeavor like rowing,” Colgan added, “can translate into excellence in other areas of life, like business, medicine, et cetera. Winners are always winners.”