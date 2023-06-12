 Press "Enter" to skip to content

National Champions Crowned at 2023 USRowing National Championships

Monday, June 12, 2023

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Thirty-eight national titles were awarded to youth rowers at the 2023 USRowing National Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Bradenton, Fla.

RowAmerica Rye and Marin Rowing Association won the men’s youth eight and women’s youth eight, respectively.

Maritime Rowing Club bested Los Gatos Rowing Club in the men’s youth quad by less than one second to win the event.

In the women’s event, Oregon Unlimited finished first ahead of Redwood Scullers and Oak Neck Academy with a time of 6:54.388.

