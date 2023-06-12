Female Head Division I Rowing Coaches Down by Nine

BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO COURTESY HARVARD ATHLETICS

Nine women—and no men—at nine different NCAA Division I rowing programs are out as head coaches at the end of the 2023 racing season (as of press time). There are 91 NCAA Division I women’s rowing programs in total.

Liz O’Leary retired from Radcliffe, Bebe Bryans stepped down after leading Wisconsin for 19 years, and Lisa Glenn announced her retirement after 25 years at Tennessee. Both Madeline Davis Tully (Boston University) and Nancy LaRouque (Dartmouth) are leaving their posts after several years, the timing coinciding with new family situations. Colgate’s Jessica Deitrick is returning to High Point as head coach for their inaugural varsity season.

Michigan State, the University of Central Florida, and George Washington University also will be hiring new head coaches as their athletic directors look to go in a new direction.