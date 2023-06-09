U.S. Boats Advance to First Final at Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta

PHOTO AND STORY PROVIDED BY USROWING

Both U.S. boats advanced to Saturday’s finals at the 17th Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta in Gavirate, Italy.

Racing in the second of three heats in the PR1 men’s single sculls, Andrew Mangan (Buffalo, N.Y./Stanford University/West Side Rowing Club) finished second to advance to Saturday’s first final. Mangan, who placed 10th in the event at last year’s world championships, finished with a time of 10:02.70, finishing 1.80 seconds behind Ukraine’s Pavlo Liahov, who crossed in a 10:00.90. Ukraine’s Roman Polianskyi posted the fastest time of the day, winning the first heat in an 8:56.50. Polianskyi is the two-time defending Paralympic champion in the event.

In the second heat of the PR2 mixed double sculls. Lake Casitas Rowing Club’s Russell Gernaat (Redwood City, Calif.) and West Side Rowing Club’s Madison Eberhard (Buffalo, N.Y.) finished third to move on to tomorrow’s first final. The U.S. boat crossed the line in an 8:43.00. Poland won the race in an 8:13.70, with Israel taking second in an 8:28.80. The Netherlands won the first heat in a time of 8:18.30, with Ukraine and Ireland also advancing to the final. A new combination, Gernaat and Eberhard won the NSR in April and are looking to gain valuable race experience in Gavirate. A four-time national team member, Gernaat raced the event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, while Eberhard is looking to make her second national team this season, having raced in the PR2 single sculls in 2019.

For today’s complete results, click here.

The Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta gives boats the chance to have multiple races down the course with a heat on Friday, a final on Saturday, a second heat on Saturday afternoon, and then a second final on Sunday.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships are scheduled for September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.