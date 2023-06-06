Over 300 crews prepare to race at the 2023 World Rowing Cup II

The World Rowing Cup series continues this month, with the second event taking place in Varese, Italy from 16 to 18 June. Nearly 650 rowers from 42 nations will be competing, in the hopes of earning points that will contribute to their countries overall standing in the series.

Italy is sending the largest team, with crews in 22 of the 26 boat classes.

The men’s single sculls has a staggering 38 entries, with World Rowing Cup leader Oliver Zeidler being the standout name. Zeidler is looking to complete the World Rowing Cup series hat trick, winning all three events this year.

The women’s single sculls has 24 entries, and sees the return of Tara Rigney of Australia, and Alexandra Foester of Germany, both who raced at the 2022 World Rowing Championships, with Rigney finishing 2nd and Foester 7th. They will go up against World Rowing Cup leader Virginia Diaz Rivas from Spain.

The men’s double sculls will also be a boat class to watch, with 21 crews entered. It is worth noting that all three crews who stood atop the podium in Zagreb are absent, but many crews who weren’t present there will be in Varese. The Italian duo of Sartori and Rambaldi finished 2nd at the recent European Rowing Championships, and will be looking to test these skills beyond the continent. They will also be up against the Chinese double of Liu and Zhang, who have not competed together since their bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Interestingly, the Olympic Champions in this boat class will be absent, but the Olympic Champions in the lightweight men’s double sculls, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, are entered.

The women’s pair sees the return of Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison, 2019 World silver medallists, and Olympic Champions in the women’s four. They will be up against World Rowing Cup leaders Aina Cid and Esther Briz Zamorano of Spain.

China’s reigning Olympic and World Champions in the women’s quadruple sculls are back. Their top competition is surely to be the Australians, who finished with bronze in Tokyo, and the British, two of whom finished on the podium at the 2022 World Champs.

Switzerland currently lead the World Rowing Cup points standings, having accumulated 57 points at World Rowing Cup I in Zagreb in early May. Both of their gold medal winning lightweight doubles will be back, as well as their golden men’s pair, women’s double, and men’s four.

Oceania will be represented for the first time during this World Rowing Cup series, with 51 Australian rowers making the trip over to Europe.

From the Americas, both Canada and the USA will be sending teams, with Canada entered in the men’s and women’s eights. This is the first time the eights will be contested at this year’s World Rowing Cup series, after having been absent in Zagreb.

About the World Rowing Cup Series:



The World Rowing Cups are an annual series of three regattas, with nations earning points that lead to an overall winner being awarded the ‘World Rowing Cup’. Trophies are also awarded in individual boat classes. The World Rowing Cups are held over three days with a progression system from heats through to finals.

Racing at the World Rowing Cup includes the 14 Olympic boat classes and a selection of International boat classes. Para-rowing is contested at some World Cups. Each Olympic boat class earns points based on the finishing order. The highest placing boat from a country is awarded the following points:

1st: 8 points, 2nd: 6 points, 3rd: 5 points, 4th: 4 points, 5th: 3 points, 6th: 2 points, 7th: 1 point

At the first of the three World Rowing Cups, nations can enter four crews per boat class. At the second and third World Rowing Cups, they can enter two per boat class. Only the highest finishing crew from a nation will earn points in that boat class.